‘Fortnite’ is getting physical with the Minty Legends Pack

Launching November 2, Fortnite is taking a step into the real world with the release of the Minty Legends Pack. The bundle will be available in select stores as a physical item and be available to download.

The ten-item bundle will include three skins: Fresh Aura (“Get the goods and keep it fresh”), Minty Bomber (“The future looks fresh…”) and Skellemint Oro (“Minty mayhem, a refreshing obsession”).

“Additionally, the Minty Legends Pack includes three chilling Back Blings, three spearing Pickaxes, and to mix it up, one spicy hot Wrap,” says the Epic Games‘ site. If that wasn’t tempting enough, 1000 V-Bucks are also included in the pack.

Advertisement

The cost of the pack and which stores it will be available in are yet to be revealed, though.

Just because it's summer doesn't mean you can't start planning your cool new holiday look ❄️ Available Nov 2 ,2021, the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack includes:

-3 New Outfits

-New Pickaxes and Back Blings

-1,000 V-Bucks

-And more! Read about it here: https://t.co/v5FSEuF4Ki pic.twitter.com/fzqi5ZZgRF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2021

The Minty Legends Pack follows last year’s Last Laugh Bundle, which introduced DC villains Joker and Poison Ivy to Fortnite. It was also available to purchase in-store and online.

If you can’t wait until November for a fresh skin though, Superman is currently available now while Guardians of The Galaxy teammates Gamora and Starlord are released on August 14.

They follow a range of new celebrity skins that have been made available in recent months, with The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport (played by Idris Elba), basketball legend LeBron James and Marvel’s Loki all joining the Fortnite universe.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the BBC revealed it used Fortnite’s game engine to safely cover the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the recent in-game Ariana Grande concert proved Fortnite could be a viable virtual space for concerts.

It’s not all good news though. Football manager Jose Mourinho called Fortnite a “nightmare”, blaming the shooter on keeping his footballers up way past their bedtime.