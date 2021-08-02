‘Fortnite’ kicks off Suicide Squad crossover tomorrow with Idris Elba’s Bloodsport skin

Epic Games has revealed that a Fortnite crossover with The Suicide Squad‘s begins tomorrow (August 3), starting with a skin for Bloodsport.

Since being teased by director James Gunn on Twitter last Wednesday (July 28), Fortnite fans have received their first proper look at the Bloodsport skin with a video featuring Idris Elba. Elba plays the mercenary Bloodsport in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad.

As introduced by Elba, “Bloodsport is coming to the island and he’s playing for keeps”. Over a montage of the Bloodsport skin in action, Elba gives a little more background to his character:

“He’s a world-class marksman specialising in brutality – what do you expect from someone who was trained by their mercenary father since birth?”

“What I like best about him is his secret weapon – his high-tech and lethal suit. It allows instant access to all his arsenal of deadly weapons – perfect for your loadout.”

Bloodsport will be added to the item shop at 8PM ET – which means that while some Fortnite players will get their hands on the skin on Tuesday, UK players will be waiting until 1AM on Wednesday.

The video also shows multiple new weapon skins, as well as a cute Starro back bling item. While we don’t know how much the Bloodsport skin will go for yet, FortniteIntel reports that it can be assumed the skin will cost 1500 V-Bucks.

Bloodsport follows a diverse mix of skins to join Fortnite – in the last couple of months, fans have been joined by footballer Harry Kane, NBA legend LeBron James, Marvel’s Loki and even more.

In other news, it turns out that not everyone is a fan of Fortnite. Football manager José Mourinho has recently called the battle royale “a nightmare”, and has blamed Fortnite for his players staying up too late and subsequently being tired for a match the next day.