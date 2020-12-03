‘Fortnite’ leak points to ‘Halo’ mascot Master Chief coming to the game

It looks like Master Chief from the Halo series could also be making an appearance in the new season of Fortnite.

Following the leak that Kratos from the God Of War series is coming to the game, new images have surfaced indicating that Master Chief will also be arriving this season.

Chapter 2, Season 5 began yesterday (December 2) and the theme is based around gathering characters from different universes, with Star Wars characters The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda being added.

According to Twitter user Mang0e_, the images were discovered on 4Chan and uploaded by a known leaker who works at Epic Games and previously unearthed the Salty Towers and Mandalorian Mythics before they were officially revealed.

If the images are to be believed, the Master Chief skin can be purchased as the description for the cosmetic reads: “Master Chief Petty Officer John 117.”

See the Master Chief skin below:

I've tracked the source of this original image to 4Chan. Guy who anonymously posted it claims he has a friend who works at epic who was right about Salty Towers and Mandalorian Mythics. The description reads "Master Chief petty Officer John 117". pic.twitter.com/rc0szrtat9 — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 3, 2020

Fortnite had a new subscription based service added alongside the introduction of Chapter 2, Season 5. Priced at £9.99GBP, members will be granted access to the Battle Pass, along with 1,000 V-Bucks and other incentives such as exclusive cosmetic items.

The ability to use in-game video chat was also brought into Fortnite in the past few weeks. By using a smart device, players can download an app to double their device as a camera to stay in constant touch with groups while competing in the battle royale.

The popularity of Fortnite has only risen since the on-going coronavirus pandemic, with special in-game events such as a virtual Travis Scott concert earlier this year. It’s been reported Scott earned $20million for the nine-minute show.