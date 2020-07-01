‘Fortnite’ leaves early access three years after launch

Epic Games has announced that its hit battle royale multiplayer Fortnite is finally leaving early access three years after its launch.

In a new statement on the Fortnite website, Epic Games announced that the multiplayer shooter, as well as its PvE sibling Fortnite: Save The World, will no longer carry the early access tag as the company shifts the development cycles for parts of its popular franchise.

Save The World will remain a premium title, and not become free-to-play as players had originally hoped. “Today we’re bringing Save The World out of early access and have decided that it will remain a premium experience rather than going free-to-play,” said Epic in the statement.

“Development of new content will slow down after this official release, but the adventure doesn’t end here for Save The World,” it continued, adding that all paid Founder’s Packs in the game will be upgraded to the next level and will unlock all the rewards included in the upgraded pack for free.

Save The World is also getting a new feature called Ventures, which will provide “a path of continued progression and fresh seasonal levels to climb”. With the rollout of Ventures, the game will transition to an “annual recurring season schedule”, with existing in-game events like Frostnite and Dungeons continuing on their own seasonal rotation, separate from Battle Royale.

“Over the coming months, Save The World will no longer be able to support all upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale cosmetic purchases, but your existing library of cosmetics will continue to function in both modes,” Epic noted.

Fortnite is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mac, iOS and Android.