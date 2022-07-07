‘Fortnite’ makes its way to ‘Magic: The Gathering’ with new cards

Wizards Of The Coast has shared a look at an upcoming Fortnite crossover, which will bring several of the battle royale’s most iconic locations and features to Magic: The Gathering.
Back in 2021, Wizards Of The Coast announced a collaboration with Fortnite, along with titles including Street Fighter, Warhammer 40,000, and Lord Of The Rings.
Today (July 7), the Secret Lair x Fortnite and Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations drops have been revealed (thanks, IGN). The first drop includes seven Magic: The Gathering cards reskinned with a Fortnite twist – for example, Battle Bus replaces Smuggler’s Copter, while Etherium Sculptor becomes Supply Llama. The second drop includes five full-art lands, and both drops feature one secret card that has not been revealed yet.
Barring the secret card, you can see every card in the main Secret Lair x Fortnite drop – and what it replaces – below:
- Supply Llama (Etherium Sculptor)
- Battle Bus (Smuggler’s Copter)
- The Cube (Planar Bridge)
- Battle Royale (Triumph Of The Hordes)
- Shrinking Storm (Wrath Of God)
- Crack The Vault (Grim Tutor)
- Dance Battle (Dance Of Many)
Meanwhile, the Landmarks and Locations drop includes Fortnite artwork for Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain and Forest cards.
The Fortnite Magic: The Gathering drops will be available to buy from July 21 at 5PM, via Secret Lair’s website.
Wizards Of The Coast is no stranger to producing crossovers for Magic: The Gathering. Back in May, NME exclusively revealed two cards from Magic: The Gathering’s Battle For Baldur’s Gate drop, which released in June.
In December 2021, Post Malone announced the start of a collaboration with Magic: The Gathering, which kicked things off with the return of Friday Night Magic.
