‘Fortnite’ makes its way to ‘Magic: The Gathering’ with new cards

Wizards Of The Coast has shared a look at an upcoming Fortnite crossover, which will bring several of the battle royale’s most iconic locations and features to Magic: The Gathering.

Back in 2021, Wizards Of The Coast announced a collaboration with Fortnite, along with titles including Street Fighter, Warhammer 40,000, and Lord Of The Rings.

Today (July 7), the Secret Lair x Fortnite and Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations drops have been revealed (thanks, IGN). The first drop includes seven Magic: The Gathering cards reskinned with a Fortnite twist – for example, Battle Bus replaces Smuggler’s Copter, while Etherium Sculptor becomes Supply Llama. The second drop includes five full-art lands, and both drops feature one secret card that has not been revealed yet.

Barring the secret card, you can see every card in the main Secret Lair x Fortnite drop – and what it replaces – below:

Supply Llama (Etherium Sculptor)

Battle Bus (Smuggler’s Copter)

The Cube (Planar Bridge)

Battle Royale (Triumph Of The Hordes)

Shrinking Storm (Wrath Of God)

Crack The Vault (Grim Tutor)

Dance Battle (Dance Of Many)

Meanwhile, the Landmarks and Locations drop includes Fortnite artwork for Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain and Forest cards.

The Fortnite Magic: The Gathering drops will be available to buy from July 21 at 5PM, via Secret Lair’s website.

Wizards Of The Coast is no stranger to producing crossovers for Magic: The Gathering. Back in May, NME exclusively revealed two cards from Magic: The Gathering’s Battle For Baldur’s Gate drop, which released in June.

In December 2021, Post Malone announced the start of a collaboration with Magic: The Gathering, which kicked things off with the return of Friday Night Magic.

In other gaming news, God Of War Ragnarok has been given a November release date, along with details on a collector’s edition of the game.