Master Chief, ‘Walking Dead’ characters to join ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has officially announced that Halo’s Master Chief will be joining Season 5 of Fortnite.

It’s the latest tie-in for the popular battle royale game, which previously added skins based on God Of War’s Kratos was revealed on December 4 as well as The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. The Master Chief skin reveal comes just a week after the skin was leaked.

The Master Chief skin will be available later tonight (December 10). The classic Halo map Blood Gulch will also be added to Fortnite Creative tomorrow (December) at 10am ET, alongside a capture the flag game mode.

Watch the trailer for the Master Chief skin below.

Epic Games has also teased the arrival of two The Walking Dead characters in Fortnite. Daryl Dixon and Michonne (played by Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira in the TV series, respectively) will be available in the battle royal game on December 16.

Check out the teaser for the two The Walking Dead characters here.

Season 5 of Fortnite launched on December 2 with a brand-new storyline. Dubbed “Zero Point”, the new season follows Agent Jones as he gathers a ragtag crew of hunters from alternate realities to hunt down anyone who escapes something referred to as “The Loop”.

In other Fortnite news, Epic Games recently announced that it would be cancelling all in-person events for the game in 2021. The developer said that, in order to focus on the health and safety of the players and staff, there are currently no plans to hold in-person events, including the Fortnite World Cup.