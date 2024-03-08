‘Fortnite’ may be introducing new ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ skins

It looks like Fortnite may be introducing a new series of Jujutsu Kaisen skins as part of an upcoming event.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga set in a world where negative emotions can manifest as Curses – a race of demonic entities bent on harming humanity. As well as a manga, Jujutsu Kaisen has gone on to inspire movies, TV shows, video games and a stage play.

In celebration of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime’s second season, Fortnite launched a crossover event, with the 2023 limited-time collab featuring a number of skins and a dedicated quest.

The skins made another brief return as part of Winterfest 2023 and last month, they were added to the Fortnite store.

However, it looks like a new series of skins is set to come to Fortnite.

Looking at Fortnite’s API, players have discovered code for a Jujutsu Kaisen cup as part of the ongoing Chapter 25, alongside dedicated leaderboards.

Take this with a grain of salt, this could be changed in the upcoming future We may see a wave 2 of JJK skins due to an upcoming Skin Cup being developed for Season 2 pic.twitter.com/PGTtLfP9ae — Leaky (@LeakySussed) March 4, 2024

“Take this with a grain of salt, this could be changed in the upcoming future,” added Twitter user Leaky, who shared proof of the rumoured update.

The first event saw Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara added to Fortnite, with players speculating that this second event could see Maki, Inumaki, Jogo, Panda, Sukuna, Geto, and Kenjaku coming to Epic’s Battle Royale.

