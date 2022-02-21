‘Fortnite’ may be preparing to destroy Tilted Towers again

Though it’s barely been a month since Fortnite brought back Tilted Towers, dataminers are speculating that the iconic location could be set for yet another disaster.

On January 18, Epic Games brought back the original Tilted Towers, however there’s a good chance that it doesn’t stay in one piece for much longer.

Several dataminers (via PCGamesN) have shared that they believe Tilted Towers could once again be in danger, after discovering a map that show the appearance of sizeable craters surrounding the location. As outlined by dataminer FortTory, the three craters form a triangle that leaves Tilted Towers sitting in the middle.

We just got Tilted Towers back, but i'm a little bit scared.. Three upcoming craters, all located around Tilted Towers. Are they foreshadowing something?… pic.twitter.com/yTfyXEHwAv — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) February 18, 2022

Additionally, another dataminer has said that buildings within these three craters will fall into the earth, and added that fissures across the world will form as parts of the map split open. As a file shows, one of the biggest of these fissures seems to overlap into Tilted Towers.

If it comes to pass, it’s likely that this will be connected to a series of in-game earthquakes that are currently occuring across Fortnite. As one data miner revealed, these earthquakes can randomly happen at a slew of locations – including three surrounding Tilted Towers.

In other Fortnite news, the game’s latest crossover is with the Uncharted franchise. By following a riddle shared by Epic Games, some vigilant members of the community were able to get an early look at Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in the battle royale.

As for what else is planned for the game, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has revealed that Fortnite will not be supported on the Steam Deck. According to Sweeney, this is due to Epic Games lacking “confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating” on the platform.

