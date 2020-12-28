This year’s ‘Fortnite’ New Year event has leaked

Epic Games’ plans to celebrate the new year in Fortnite later this week have seemingly been leaked.

Fortnite dataminer InTheShadeYT took to Twitter to share a clip of this year’s supposed in-game New Year festivities, which shows a rift opening up in the sky alongside a fireworks display. It is currently unclear if the rift will play a larger role than was revealed in the leak.

Check out the video below.

Here's an in-game look at what should happen during the New Years event! A large rift will open alongside a bunch of fireworks. pic.twitter.com/ADcWqCTDJa — InTheShade – Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) December 23, 2020

Epic Games has yet to comment on the leak, nor has it officially announced any New Year celebration plans. Past NYE celebrations in Fortnite have featured a giant disco ball that dropped from the sky.

Earlier this month, skins for Marvel characters such as Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster were leaked, alongside one for DC’s Green Arrow. The three Marvel skins have since been officially released and are currently available as part of the Marvel Royalty And Warriors Pack.

On the other hand, the Green Arrow skin was officially revealed late last week and will be available from December 31 onwards as part of the game’s January Fortnite Crew Pack.

Fortnite has received an influx of new character skins since the launch of Chapter 2 Season 5. Newly introduced skins include God Of War’s Kratos, Halo’s Master Chief, The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon and Michonne, along with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.