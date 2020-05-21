‘Fortnite’ patch introduces new spy game and challenges

Epic Games has released a new Fortnite update, which is likely to be the last major one before Season 3 launches on June 4.

Update v12.60 introduces a number of features to the game, including the new spy games mode, ‘Operation: Infiltration’. The mode is similar to capture-the-flag games, where players are tasked with either extracting or protecting Intel Cases from the opposing team in 8v8 matches.

Games are won after a team claims victory over three out of four overall rounds. Each round that is won secures the winning team special upgrades that give players an edge in the upcoming rounds, including new weapons, abilities, a Shield Bubble with low-gravity inside and more.

Other changes include the introduction of the jetpack and grappler to the Party Royale mode, as well as new “Storm the Agency” challenges that may tie in with the launch of Season 3. There were also various bug fixes which were listed on the Fortnite Trello page.

Epic will also be tweaking aim assist for the PC in an upcoming update, according to PC Gamer. “Controller tweaking, tuning and investigation continues. We have some changes for next steps, but we don’t want to release right before the FNCS Invitational Finals,” the company stated.

The last update to Fortnite was v12.50, which launched last month. It brought along the introduction of the Party Royal mode, the ‘Operation: Payload’ spy game, and nerfs to aim assist and the Heavy Sniper Rifle weapon.

Epic Games recently announced that Fortnite will be available on Sony’s and Microsoft’s upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles at launch. Both next-gen consoles are expected to launch during the holiday season this year.