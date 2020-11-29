‘Fortnite’ players can now explore 100 Thieves LA headquarters

Lifestyle brand and gaming organisation 100 Thieves has created a virtual version of the LA headquarters, the Cash App Compound, that you can now explore inside Fortnite’s Creative mode.

The building is full of Easter Eggs and quests that relate to 100 Thieves’ various streamers including Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, Rachel ”Valkyrae” Hofsetetter and Brooke “BrookeAB” Bond.

100 Thieves linked to a video of the map on their Twitter account, where Nadeshot (CEO, founder and co-owner Matthew Haag) previewed what could be found at the virtual HQ.

100 Thieves x @FortniteGame Welcome to the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound… in Fortnite! Packed with quests & easter eggs, our Compound is now fully explorable in Fortnite Creative. Drop into the Creative Hub now!@FNCreate | #100TCreative pic.twitter.com/OaZFrRUmTD — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) November 24, 2020

Alongside the reveal of their HQ in Fortnite, 100 Thieves also announced a competition that players can enter by sharing a photo of the CashApp Compound in order to win 100 Thieves and Fortnite swag. The contest runs until December 1.

Fortnite is currently undergoing the fourth season of its second chapter. Plenty of new content has been announced over the past few months, including in-game video chat for players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and Fortnite Crew, an exclusive monthly subscription service. The latter will grant players the Battle Pass for Season Five, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks and a new outfit each month.

Just last week, prominent Fortnite leaker @Lucas7yoshi also found data files in the game’s installation directory on PC that suggests modding support is set to be introduced in the near future. Whilst currently unclear on the extent of the feature, the leaker is “100% confident” that it is coming.