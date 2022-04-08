‘Fortnite’ re-enables funding stations after stability issues

Funding stations have been added back into Fortnite, after Epic Games recently disabled them due to stability issues.

On April 5, the official Fortnite Status Twitter account put out a notice saying that funding stations had been temporarily disabled due to a “stability issue.” They had been down for around 30 hours, but were re-enabled the evening of April 6. While not a key aspect of winning a match of Fortnite, the funding stations are able to influence future additions to the game.

Funding stations were added as part of Chapter Three, Season Two of Fortnite, and allow you to donate gold bars to unlock new or vaulted weapons, items, or vehicles. One kind of funding station will have a goal that players need to reach by donating a certain amount of gold bars. Once the goal has been met, it will unlock something like a turret or a battle bus.

The Combat AR vs MK-7 Vote funding stations have now been re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/OBvU7Imv35 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 6, 2022

Alternatively, the other kind of funding station in Fortnite lets players vote by using their gold bars for one of two items they would rather have added to the loot you can pick up.

