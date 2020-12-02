‘Fortnite’ Season 5 features The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda

Following an entire season dedicated to a Marvel-themed plot, Fortnite has returned to its own storyline with some new characters.

Chapter 2, Season 5 of Fortnite, dubbed “Zero Point”, follows Agent Jones as he gathers a ragtag crew of hunters from alternate realities to hunt down anyone who escapes something referred to as “The Loop”. The team is made up of mostly new characters, such as Mancake the fighting Flapjack, alongside the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.

“The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escape the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island,” Epic Games said of the new season.

Watch the story trailer for Chapter 2, Season 5 of Fortnite below.

Players will be able to unlock the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda and Mancake through the season’s new Battle Pass. It will also include an anime-inspired character, a shape-shifting barbarian warrior and Menace, described as “reality’s greatest gladiator” who has “never been defeated”.

Watch the trailer for the Battle Pass below.

Besides the new characters, Zero Point will also include locations such as a new jungle area and a cosmic-looking desert location. In addition, weapons such as the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun and the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle have also been introduced.

Chapter 2, Season 5 of Fortnite will also introduce a new mechanic called Bars, which players can earn by completing quests and bounties, and spend them on weapons, upgrades and more.

Fortnite’s new season is not live yet, but is likely to be up and running after the current four-hour downtime. The server downtime is currently scheduled to end on December 4 at 4am ET (9am GMT). For more information, check out the official Fortnite Status Twitter account here.