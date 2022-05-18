Fortnite seems to be teasing a Season 2 event and the return of a fan-favourite

Epic Games has revealed a new teaser for something coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and it just might be hinting towards the return of Mecha Team Leader.

A post on the Fortnite Twitter account revealed the 16-second teaser, which mostly shows a distorted audio wave before revealing a logo that is almost certainly Mecha Team Leader.

For the uninitiated, Mecha Team Leader is a kind of massive robot bear that was piloted by the Singularity during an epic fight back in 2019. Mecha Team Leader ended up winning the fight, before blasting off into space. Never to return. Until now…

You can check out the short teaser below. Listen out carefully and you will hear recordings of some sort of battle. It’s likely between the IO and The Seven, and could be heralding the return the ursine mecha.

Fortnite’s seasons usually end with an event or some sort. Since 2019, live-events have become extremely popular, so it’s likely that Season 2 will end with a bang. Following the themes of the season, it seems to follow that we’ll see the climactic showdown between The Seven and IO.

Throughout Season 2, players have been able to assist The Seven in eliminating IO forces around the map. Airships have also been placed up in the skies, filled with valuable loot and enemies to take down.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to run until June 4, 2022.

