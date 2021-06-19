‘Fortnite’ sees Thanos return as ‘La Macarena’ dance makes its debut

Thanos is returning to Epic Games‘ blockbuster battle royale, Fortnite, after he first appeared in the game three years ago.

Thanos first appeared in Fornite as part of a limited-time mode three years, but he’s now back as a skin available to buy.

He brings with him the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling, and will join the store on June 26.

Prior to his release on the store, players will also have the opportunity to win the outfit and the back bling, by competing in the Thanos Cup on June 21.

As per the Epic Games site, you’ll need to play in Duos and “compete in up to 10 total matches in 3 hours to earn as many points as you can.”

The top-performing teams in each region will earn the Thanos outfit and back bling, and anyone who earns 8 points will receive the “Thanks Watches!” spray.

Another addition to the store comes in the form of the Macarena emote, which is available as part of the Icon Series for 500 V-Bucks.

The emote will see players perform the dance form Los Del Río’s ‘La Macarena’ a song that was incredibly popular during the 90s, and was a notable omission from Fortnite‘s wide roster of popular dance based emotes.

In other news, Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo of America has confirmed that new content is coming for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In an interview with The Verge, Bowser said, “We absolutely have plans going forward to ensure the 33 million people who have islands out there have new and fun activities to engage with. Look for more to come.”