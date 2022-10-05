Amazon Music’s ‘One Take’ will pit A1 X J1, Lady Leshurr and more against ‘Fortnite’ pros

Amazon Music has announced One Take, a three-part show that will partner a host of musicians with leading Fortnite players and influencers to see how they fare.

Hosted by YouTuber and musician Yung Filly, One Take will pit artists including A1 X J1, Deno and Lady Leshurr against each other in a livestreamed Fortnite tournament.

Along with hosts Yung Filly and Leven2K, four competing duo teams have been confirmed. That includes Phineas ‘A1’ Waweru and Wolfiez, Sunpi and Joshua ‘J1’ Somerkun, Archie King and Lady Leshurr, and Gee Nelly with Deno.

One Take will kick off this Sunday (October 9) at 8PM BST, with two more episodes scheduled for the same time on October 16 and 23. The show will be available to watch on Amazon Music UK’s Twitch channel.

“I’m super hyped about hosting Amazon Music’s One Take featuring Fortnite,” shared Yung Filly. “Seeing some of the best music artists partner with the top Fortnite players, all competing to be crowned the champion, is going to be really fun. Sunday nights aren’t going to know what’s hit them.”

Fortnite pro Wolfiez shared that he’ll be going for “first place or nothing” in the show; while fellow pro Archie King said he’s “buzzing” to be involved with the show.

As for what the stars will be competing in, Amazon has shared that unique Fortnite maps have been created specifically for One Take, which will include game modes for players and viewers to try out. The maps will feature “music-themed escape rooms and musical challenges,” and each map’s style will “reflect the genres of hip hop, grime and drill and will be littered with Easter eggs linked to the music artists involved.”

The first two maps will be available for fans to play from October 10, while the third will be made available on October 24.

In other Fortnite news, a “half goat/half human” crossover with Goat Simulator 3 has been added to the battle royale.