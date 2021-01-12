‘Fortnite’ streamer TheGrefg hits 2 million concurrent Twitch viewers

Spanish Fortnite streamer and EU Heretics team owner David “TheGrefg” Martínez has broken the concurrent viewer record on Twitch.

Streaming the reveal of his Icon Series Fortnite skin, Martínez was joined by over 2 million concurrent live viewers, far surpassing the previously held record million.

Taylor “Ninja” Blevins had held the previous highest concurrent record for Fortnite with 635,000 viewers, which was set in March 2018. Martínez reached a total of 2.4 million viewers, according to TwitchTracker far beyond ELeague TV’s prior record of 1.1 million.

Advertisement

The Fortnite Icon series of skins is reserved for the most popular figures and content creators in the Fortnite community.

Prior to the unveiling of Martínez Icon skin, there were only seven available.

Three were released for content creators Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Lachlan Ross Power, whilst the remaining skins were reserved for musicians like Marshmello and Travis Scott, who have performed live in-game.

According to data miner iFireMonke, the TheGrefg skin will be hitting the Fortnite item shop on January 16 at 7 PM PST, and will cost somewhere between 2,000 – 3,000 V-bucks.

Grefg Icon Series Recap: • Skin & Backbling are Reactive

• Backbling is the three balls

• Emote is you dancing with a controller

• Price: 2,000-3,000 V-Bucks

• Release Date: January 16th @ 7 PM Eastern Time

• Tournament: January 14th & 15th, Floor is Lava. pic.twitter.com/xnDHwhTDxB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

Players will be able to get the skin by competing in a Floor is Lava Tournament, on January 14 and 15.

Fortnite remains one of the top streamed competitive games in the world, though this year’s upcoming in-person events are set to be postponed due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.