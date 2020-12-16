The new ‘Fortnite’ limited-time mode is very similar to ‘Among Us’

Epic Games has launched a new limited-time mode for its popular battle royale game, Fortnite. Titled The Spy Within, the new mode bears a striking resemblance to the viral mobile game, Among Us.

The Spy Within divides a group of 10 players into two teams – eight agents and two spies – with each individual player only knowing their own role. The agents must either identify the spies and vote them out or complete objectives to win, while the spies need to eliminate all the agents without revealing their identity.

Much like Among Us, The Spy Within also lets players call a meeting if they find a body or suspect someone of being one of the spies. In addition, the mode features a new rule that restricts players from using voice chat, unless it’s during one of these meetings.

The Spy Within mode is based on the popular Fortnite Creative user-generated map of the same name, created by the users DolphinDom, KKSlider, Bunni_, Wert, Blanky, jstKamui, MackJack, Ritual and Snownymous, as noted by Epic Games. The playlist for the new mode will refresh “every few days”, alongside a number of unlockable cosmetics.

Chapter 2, Season 5 of Fortnite launched earlier this month. Dubbed “Zero Point”, the new update features a storyline about Agent Jones gathering a ragtag crew of hunters from alternate realities to hunt down anyone who escapes something referred to as “The Loop”.

The new season also includes skins based on popular characters such as Kratos from the God Of War franchise, Halo’s Master Chief, as well as Daryl Dixon and Michonne from The Walking Dead TV series.

Epic Games previously announced that it was cancelling all in-person Fortnite events in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the developers said that it will “continue to provide online competitions throughout 2021 with the hopes that physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future”.