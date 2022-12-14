’Fortnite’ tops Pornhub’s game searches for another year

Pornhub has revealed its annual Year In Review, with Fortnite once again the most popular search term for video game-related content.

The report also confirms that the most popular Fortnite character searches were Ruby, Aura, Lynx and Evie.

“To see what video game characters were the most popular, our statisticians looked for any searches that combined a character name with the title of the video game they appear in (to avoid counting searches for pornstars who may have similar names),” explained the Pornhub report.

The second most searched game was Overwatch, with Genshin Impact, Minecraft and Pokémon rounding out the top five. The top twenty most searched games on Pornhub are as follows:

1. Fortnite

2. Overwatch

3. Genshin Impact

4. Minecraft

5. Pokémon

6. Cyberpunk 2077

7. Summertime Saga

8. League Of Legends

9. Valorant

10. Resident Evil

11. Apex Legends

12. GTA 5

13. Roblox

14. Mortal Kombat

15. Skyrim

16. Among Us

17. Splatoon

18. Final Fantasy

19. Call Of Duty

20. Cuphead

Elsewhere, Pornhub has revealed that the most searched-for video game character of 2022 was Overwatch’s DVA, with Minecraft’s Jenny Mod, Overwatch’s Widowmaker, Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu and Overwatch’s Mercy completing the top five.

Pornhub’s annual report also reveals how people accessed the adult site, with PlayStation users making up nearly three-quarters of all visits from consoles, a 20.6 per cent increase since 2021.

Meanwhile, Xbox made up just over one quarter of all console visits, a decrease of over 30 per cent over the last twelve months. “Pornhub visitors from older game systems like the PS Vita, Wii U and 3DS continued to shrink, each making up less than one percent of console traffic,” added the report.

At the start of 2022, a CGI video of Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa Lockhart having sex interrupted an Italian government meeting.

In other news, Call Of Duty is set to bring the iconic Shipment map to Modern Warfare 2 as part of a new update.