‘Fortnite’ will turn back time to its original 2018 version next season

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is going to turn back time to “Fortnite OG”, seemingly suggesting the start of the game’s history.

Chapter 4 Season 5 is expected on November 3 and Epic Games teased that the game would become much more recognisable for those who have been with the game since the beginning.

“Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1….see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG,” it said in a post to X (fka Twitter), along with an image of the Battle Bus.

Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1….see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/4LnTksppRp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2023

Advertisement

Neither sprinting or mantling were available as mechanics in Fortnite at this point in its evolution, so it is possible that players will be without these in the new season.

Furthermore, the map is said to return to one of its earliest iterations with the loot and skins that were present in this version of Fortnite.

In a video captioned “POV: Summer 2018”, the developer challenged fans to “relive the memories and create new ones”, and sprinting is not seen in any of those clips, which may indirectly act as a confirmation of no sprinting.

Though Epic Games is yet to confirm these reports, there are debates between fans on the existence of no build mode in this time capsule of the battle royale.

Advertisement

No build mode arrived in 2022 and has become a permanent part of Fortnite as well as the traditional building mode. However, if the game was to truly be in keeping with this earlier point in its timeline, no build should be taken away, albeit temporarily.

All of this is speculation without the developer’s specific say-so, and in the interim, there is plenty for players to be busying themselves with in the Fortnitemares event.

In other gaming news, the developer of Cities: Skylines 2 blasted a “bizarre story” alleging that citizens’ teeth are the cause of the game’s technical issues.