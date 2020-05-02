‘Fortnite’ World Cup 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Epic Games has announced that this year’s Fortnite World Cup will not be happening in any capacity, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made through the Fortnite Competitive Twitter account.

“For the rest of 2020, all Fortnite competitions will be held online,” Epic wrote. “Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020,” reaffirming that the World Cup will not take place even as an online event.

A follow-up tweet was posted, noting: “We don’t know when a return to large, global, in-person events will be practical, but we’re hopeful to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021.”

The Fortnite World Cup made its debut in July 2019, with a total prize pool of $40million being handed out to top competitors, including a $3million prize for the solo tournament winner. Last year’s event roped in 2million concurrent viewers, according to Variety.

It was also confirmed that Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), which is normally held online, will return for each season in 2020. Cash Cups – smaller competitive matches with cash prizes for top performers – will also return. Epic will continue to work with third-party events that are hosted online during this period, and will return to hosting official broadcasts for the Fortnite Champion Series.

