‘Fortnite’s next event is based around its legal battle with Apple

After filing legal action against Apple for removing Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games has announced its latest in-game event is based around the dispute.

Chapter 2 – Season 4 launches on August 27 and iOS players will be unable to update the game to the latest version. As a result, Fortnite is hosting an event on August 23 known as the #FreeFortnite Cup and will run for four hours. The limited time mode will act as a celebration of players being able to play across all platforms for the last time.

Players will be able to see what time the event kicks off in their region through the in-game compete tab and the event can be accessed through the #FreeFortnite Cup playlist.

Competing as a solo player in up to 12 matches will reward players with points that are used to earn prizes. According to a blog post from the Fortnite team, the scoring will work as follows:

Active Time – 1 point for every 3 minutes on the Battle Royale island.

Eliminations – 1 point per Elimination.

Victory Royale – 10 points for each Victory Royale.

Numerous gifts will be up for grabs, including a Tart Tycoon outfit available for every player that earns ten points. The outfit is riffed off the classic Apple logo and was showcased throughout the recently released #FreeFortnite video. The top scoring players across 20,000 global regions will be eligible for a physical #FreeFortnite cap.

The top 1,200 players can also obtain a piece of gaming hardware, including an Alienware gaming laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X or Nintendo Switch.

The Fortnite dispute was sparked when Epic Games began allowing players to purchase Fortnite’s in-game currency – V-bucks – from Epic’s own store, rather than Apple, and offered a 20 percent discount as an incentive. In retaliation, Apple blocked Fortnite from its devices, resulting in Epic Games filing legal papers as players were unable to download or update the game.

This November, Fortnite is also set to receive a DC-themed cosmetic bundle titled The Last Laugh. The pack will include The Joker and Poison Ivy skins, as well as a new Midas Rex outfit. Additionally, 1,000 V-Bucks and a variety of other cosmetic items will also be included.