Forza Horizon 4 released on Steam on March 9, and it’s already off to a successful start.

Within hours of launch, the racing game entered the digital platform’s Top Sellers list and achieved a peak concurrent player count of 14,609 on its day of release, according to SteamDB.

According to VG247, these numbers place Forza Horizon 4 among the largest concurrent player counts ever for a racing game on Steam, surpassing competitors like Need for Speed, The Crew, and Project Cars.

Forza Horizon 4 was already available on PC via the Microsoft Store when it launched on Xbox One in 2018. However, this marks the first time that an entry in Microsoft’s long-running racing series has released on Valve’s digital storefront.

This follows Microsoft’s commitment to release more first party games outside of its own store, which began with the release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection in 2019 on Steam.

At the time, Xbox head Phil Spencer said, via Xbox Wire, “We’ve heard the feedback that PC gamers would like choice. We also know that there are other stores on PC, and we are working to enable more choice in which store you can find our Xbox Game Studios titles in the future.”

Developed by UK-based Playground Games, Forza Horizon 4 is an open-world racer set in Great Britain. The studio’s forthcoming project is a new entry of the Fable series, which was announced for Xbox Series X and PC last year.