‘Forza Horizon 5’ and ‘GTA San Andreas’ headline November additions to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has revealed the newest additions to Xbox Game Pass, and racing game Forza Horizon 5 is racing ahead to the front of the pack.

As outlined in a blog post, the upcoming open-world racer from Playground Games is the major release for the month, launching into Game Pass on November 9, the same day it goes on sale. The newest entry in the series takes the festival of racing to Mexico, with hundreds of cars and “a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love.”

The game will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Before Forza appears on the horizon, though, there will be several other titles to while away the hours with. November 2 brings Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions to PC subscribers, and Unpacking – a meditative zen puzzler about moving house and rebuilding your life – to cloud, console, and PC.

November 4 sees EA’s co-op adventure It Takes Two and indie game Kill it With Fire – “a first-person action game about hunting spiders and causing collateral damage” – coming to Game Pass, both for all formats.

November 9 isn’t just about cars, as Forza Horizon 5 will be joined by two versions of Football Manager 2022. The ‘regular’ version of the sports management sim will be available to PC players only, while Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition will be accessible on Xbox consoles, over the cloud, or on PC too. Microsoft says the latter is “a tailored version of Football Manager that’s been adapted for console play on the biggest stage”.

Two days later, November 11 will see Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition join Game Pass, available on console only. The fan-favourite instalment in the crime saga has been updated with Grand Theft Auto V controls, on top of all the visual enhancements a remaster brings. The same day also sees One Step From Eden, an indie game that “combines deck-building and real-time action with rogue-like elements”, coming to console and PC subscribers.

Unfortunately, November 15 will see several games rotate out of the Game Pass library. These include Final Fantasy VIII HD, Planet Coaster, Star Renegades, Streets of Rogue, The Gardens Between, and River City Girls.

