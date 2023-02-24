‘Forza Horizon 5’ announces new rally-themed expansion

Forza Horizon 5 has confirmed details of its second expansion pack, with Rally Adventures set for release next month.

Details of Rally Adventure were revealed during a livestream yesterday (February 23) with the expansion set “notionally north” of the original map (via VCG).

“Drive purpose-built rally monsters and conquer the rugged Sierra Nueva,” continued the description of the expansion. “Join three rally teams and attack Horizon’s most thrilling routes ever in Horizon Rally and Horizon Races.

“Feel the intensity of massive dust trails and deformable sand roads in 10 new cars and experience the bursting flames of anti-lag. Explore dramatic craters, an abandoned quarry and an entirely smashable palm forest.”

Set for release March 29, Forza Horizon 5’s second expansion will be available to purchase on its own for £14.99. It is also included in the Premium Add-Ons bundle, which includes last year’s Hot Wheels-inspired update.

Last year, Playground Games revealed a new Player versus Player (PvP) progression system for Forza Horizon 5 as part of an update that also offered a variety of fixes and improvements to the racing game.

Earlier this year, former Playground Games creative director Mike Brown announced the formation of Maverick Games, a new studio that’s currently developing a “premium open-world game” for console and PC platforms.

He will be joined by Sumo Digital Leamington‘s former co-studio head Harinder Sangha, who will serve as COO alongside a number of Brown’s fellow developers at Playground Games who will be taking on senior positions.

In a press release, Maverick Games confirmed that it already has “significant seed funding” and has started to work on its debut game but has yet to reveal any more details.

In other news, Capcom has shared a third trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake and confirmed more post-launch downloadable content will be released.