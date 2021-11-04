‘Forza Horizon 5’ car horns include ‘Banjo-Kazooie’ and ‘Doom’ themes

Forza Horizon 5, the new open-world racing game from Xbox Game Studios, includes several new car horns based on popular Xbox game themes.

This isn’t the first time a Forza game has paid homage to classic Xbox games – Forza Horizon 4 included unique unlockable car horns, including themes from Halo, Sea of Thieves and the popular fighting game Killer Instinct.

Now, Forza Horizon 5 sees the return of these special car horns – as well as seven more which you can hear thanks to VGC.

The new car horns include the Spiral Mountain theme from Banjo-Kazooie, Battletoads music, and the theme from recent sci-fi RPG hit, The Outer Worlds.

The complete list of unlockable video game car horns is as follows:

Halo

Sea of Thieves

Killer Instinct

Ori and the Blind Forest

Banjo-Kazooie – Spiral Mountain (part 1)

Banjo-Kazooie – Spiral Mountain (part 2)

Battletoads

The Outer Worlds

Doom – E1M1 (high part)

Doom – E1M1 (low part)

Forza Horizon 5 is launching worldwide on November 9 while also heading to Xbox Game Pass. It has already been named the highest-rated game to be released in 2021, with a Metacritic score of 91/100.

Our review describes Forza Horizon 5 as “an incredible open-world racer that has all the high-octane action you’d possibly want”. However, a reliance on repetitive missions is the game’s main downfall.

“Forza Horizon 5 feels like a natural endpoint or at the very least a natural break for the series,” it continues. “The driving feels fantastic, and all the races and activities that the game offers will provide hundreds of hours of entertainment, but if you’ve just come off playing Forza Horizon 4 to death, there’s not a lot of reason to pick up Forza Horizon 5.”

