‘Forza Horizon 5’ Discord screen sharing is causing the game to crash

Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games has just been released to widespread critical acclaim, but it looks like there’s a problem for players who stream the game via Discord screen sharing.

Doing so is completely crashing the game for some players (thanks, PC Gamer), as this Reddit thread notes, as soon as the game screen is shared via Discord, the game just crashes, and it also seems to happen sometimes when alt-tabbing as well.

One fix listed is to use the Discord Canary (Dev Build) desktop client. Whilst the Canary version is in alpha, and reportedly unstable, it appears that it is working for some users. Others say sharing the screen instead of the application itself works, although this removes game sound.

It seems Microsoft is aware of the Forza Horizon 5 Discord issue, as it is among the list of software that can cause the game to fail or crash, with the advice being to uninstall or disable it during gameplay. Despite that, any sort of official fix or statement is yet to be made.

Forza Horizon 5 has been making waves since its release however, as the game has a slew of accessibility options for players, including but not limited to the ability to slow game speed to improve reaction times, and to add a sign language interpreter to cutscenes.

NME said in our four out of five stars review that the game is an “incredible open-world racer that has all the high-octane action you’d possibly want, but a reliance on previous successes makes the game feels somewhat derivative.”

In other news, Xbox head Phil Spencer has announced that Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest launch of an Xbox Game Studios title, outpacing the previous Forza title immediately after launching.