‘Forza Horizon 5’ expected to fix game freezing issues this week

Developer Playground Games is expected to push out a patch for Forza Horizon 5 this week to fix several issues with the open-world racing game.

In a tweet originally posted on November 10, the developer said it was “expecting a hotfix to drop later this week that will address multiple crash, wheel and connection issues” in the game and that it would “update as soon as it’s live!”

The crashes in question are of the ‘game stops working’ variety rather than the vehicular collisions that play a part in racing games. Some players have shared footage of the game utterly freezing (warning: brief flashing lights), while others have complained of the game failing to load at all. The problems seem more acute on PC than on Xbox Series X or Xbox One.

Advertisement

However, the patch to fix these problems has itself been delayed until this week, with the official Forza Support Twitter account updating players on November 12 that an issue had been found with the hotfix itself that would require further testing.

Unfortunately, we have found an issue with the hotfix that will need some more testing. We have decided to push this hotfix out until next week. Thank you for all the support and tickets that you’ve submitted. We really appreciate everyone's patience on this. https://t.co/A6UBJoXcJO — Forza Support (@forza_support) November 12, 2021

At the time of writing, the developer hasn’t updated on when the hotfix will be pushed out to players, but “next week” would indicate it should arrive before November 19, one week after the last update. It’s possible that for some players, screen sharing on Discord is causing crash issues – here are a few ways to work around that problem in the meantime.

Crash issues aside, Forza Horizon 5 has enjoyed the largest launch day for any first-party Xbox Game Studios title. As of November 10, it had attracted “4.5+million players so far across PC, cloud and console”, per Xbox head Phil Spencer, and tripled the concurrent users of its predecessor Forza Horizon 4.

In other news, Valve has revealed a host of new details about its upcoming handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck. A developer-focused stream showed off the console’s system architecture, specs, and even some very clever aspects of its power management.