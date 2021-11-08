‘Forza Horizon 5’ has over 800,00 people playing it a day before release

Forza Horizon 5 might not officially be released until tomorrow (November 9) but it already has over 800,000 people playing it, thanks to the Premium Edition offering early access to the game.

As spotted by VGC over the weekend, the open-world racing game’s Hall of Fame leaderboard has 800,000 players listed on it. Not bad for a game that isn’t even out yet.

That’s because if you buy the Premium Edition or the Premium Add-Ons Bundle, you gained access to the game on Friday November 5. While the game is available on Game Pass, meaning it doesn’t cost any more than a monthly subscription fee, clearly many players have opted to spend a little extra to gain early access to the game.

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest open-world racing game from Playground Games. Set in Mexico, it adds a new event type called expeditions as well as a custom race creator called Event Labs. Forza Horizon 5 also contains some charming car horns including the Banjo-Kazooie and Doom themes.

In NME’s review of Forza Horizon 5, Jordan Middler described the driving as “incredible” and a “visual masterpiece on Xbox Series X“. It’s also the highest-rated game first released in 2021 on Metacritic.

Players who have not started the game would be wise to check out what they need to know before diving in.

