‘Forza Horizon 5’ is awarded Most Anticipated Game at E3

Forza Horizon 5 is officially the Most Anticipated Game at E3 after picking up the accolade at the Official E3 2021 Awards.

A virtual awards ceremony marked the closing of this year’s online-only E3 – with judges from the likes of IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar+ handing Forza Horizon 5 the top award.

The upcoming racing game Forza Horizon 5 from Xbox Game Studios was voted the most anticipated game during the official live stream.

Advertisement

Additionally, judges chose their best presentation – again, the awards going to Microsoft for its Xbox and Bethesda presentation. Finally, judges then whittled down each presentation to its most anticipated title.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios

Best Presentation: Microsoft – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Indie Games: Falling Frontier

Intellivision: Asteroids

Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest

Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom

Future Games Show: Immortality

Square Enix: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Xbox/Bethesda: Halo Infinite

Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer

Forza Horizon 5 will take place in Mexico and is said to feature a more open-world style of play – allowing players to race through real-world environments such as Guanajuato City. For more details on Forza Horizon 5 read our full article here.