‘Forza Horizon 5’ is awarded Most Anticipated Game at E3

Forza Horizon 5 is officially the Most Anticipated Game at E3 after picking up the accolade at the Official E3 2021 Awards.
A virtual awards ceremony marked the closing of this year’s online-only E3 – with judges from the likes of IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar+ handing Forza Horizon 5 the top award.
The upcoming racing game Forza Horizon 5 from Xbox Game Studios was voted the most anticipated game during the official live stream.
Additionally, judges chose their best presentation – again, the awards going to Microsoft for its Xbox and Bethesda presentation. Finally, judges then whittled down each presentation to its most anticipated title.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios
Best Presentation: Microsoft – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Indie Games: Falling Frontier
Intellivision: Asteroids
Nintendo: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest
Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom
Future Games Show: Immortality
Square Enix: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ubisoft: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Xbox/Bethesda: Halo Infinite
Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer
Forza Horizon 5 will take place in Mexico and is said to feature a more open-world style of play – allowing players to race through real-world environments such as Guanajuato City. For more details on Forza Horizon 5 read our full article here.