‘Forza Horizon 5’ multiplayer issues outlined by developer Playground Games

Playground Games has released a community update post detailing the current multiplayer issues in Forza Horizon 5.

Since its launch, Forza Horizon 5 has been well received, but issues have been persistent in its multiplayer component. Horizon 5 is a social-focused game, and the problems have impacted on the game’s community systems.

“Since launch, we understand it’s been frustrating to play online, whether it’s with your friends or the wider community, due to numerous issues around matchmaking, connectivity and teaming up in Convoys,” the post says. “We hear you, and we understand how you feel, especially as socialisation in Forza Horizon is an important aspect of the game.”

A sincere thank you to everyone who has submitted tickets to the support site for #ForzaHorizon5 ! We hear you and have an update for you: https://t.co/qQnuT3sH6C — Forza Support (@forza_support) December 2, 2021

One of the issues listed is the Convoys, a feature that allows Forza Horizon 5 players to group up with their friends. However, an issue causes players to vanish from the team when switching between areas. A similar problem is present in the Horizon Arcade. Players are sometimes disappearing when an event starts, leading to low player counts.

Issues are also present in The Eliminator, Horizon Open, and Event Labs modes. There is also an issue with rankings, with wrong lap times being posted on the Rivals leaderboards. Playground Games is also aware of players using game speed modifiers to increase their scores for PR Stunts and are looking to prevent and remove these impossibly high scores.

“While these are only some of the areas needing fixes in Forza Horizon 5 that we know about and are actively working on, we wanted to give visibility on these pressing issues so that you know that we hear you and improvements are on the way,” the post continues. “Rest assured, your feedback is being heard as we work to improve the overall Forza Horizon 5 experience.”

