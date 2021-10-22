‘Forza Horizon 5’ pre-loads are ready, but your hard drive may not be

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games‘ upcoming entry in the Xbox Game Studios series, is now available to pre-load, but it requires over 100GB of hard drive space.

In a recent developer update, the install sizes on each platform were confirmed:

Xbox Series X|S: 103 GB

Xbox One: 116 GB

Windows: 103 GB

Steam: 103 GB

The statement explains why the Series X|S has a smaller file size than the older Xbox One console, reading: “With the high-speed internal SSD storage found on Xbox Series X|S consoles, we’ve reduced the install footprint of Forza Horizon 5 on those systems by optimizing our assets for higher bandwidth streaming. That means a shorter download combined with super-fast loading times.”

You've asked us, when can I preload #ForzaHorizon5? 🤔 How about… RIGHT NOW!? 👀 Preload is live on @Xbox, @Windows and @XboxGamePass. Download from the @MicrosoftStore today and hit the blog to ensure you're ready to experience Mexico on day one: https://t.co/dEnH1v0uxi pic.twitter.com/KizhAkdKV6 — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) October 21, 2021

Those planning to buy a physical copy of the Mexico-set racing game can still preload the game. “Those buying Forza Horizon 5 on disc may also preload the game today using the Xbox app on smartphones,” reads the statement. “Simply find Forza Horizon 5 in the Store and hit “Download to Console” to get started.”

The PC specs for Forza Horizon 5 have also been revealed. Players should have at least a Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel I5-4460 CPU, and Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GTX 970 GPU, as well as 8GB of RAM.

Players will be able to tweak the graphics almost as much as they can customise the hundreds of in-game cars, and the game will also support 21:9 ultra-widescreen, so you can take in all of the sights of Mexico as you drive.

People still unsure of whether or not to pick up Forza Horizon 5 can watch this 12 minutes of gameplay footage to try and make their minds up.

In other news, Xbox Series X users finally have a 4K dashboard, and GTA Online‘s Halloween update is now live, featuring sinister slashers and combustible ghost cars.