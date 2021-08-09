‘Forza Horizon 5’ reveals full in-game map for players to navigate

Forza Horizon 5 has revealed a map of the upcoming racing game, showcasing all of the biomes and locations that players can expect to visit.

Through episode five of Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go!, fans have caught their first look at the entirety of the map that players will be able to enjoy when Playground Games launches the title on November 9, 2021.

The video – visible below – shows that the map will be 50 per cent bigger than Forza Horizon 4 and picks out some interesting locations that players will be able to visit.

In the video, developers point out that the game includes the longest highway that has ever been added to the Forza series and a town built around an abandoned race track.

As visible on the map, players will visit deserts, jungles and mountains as they drive around Mexico.

While the episode of Let’s ¡Go! was still streaming, the official Forza Horizon 5 Twitter page posted an image of the map in its entirety, showcasing the varied biomes and locations that players will be able to drive to.

Developers also added that players would get another look and a deeper dive into the eastern coast of the map in a future episode and a further look at the murals system.

Playground Games previously announced that Forza Horizon 5 will launch with 11 distinct biomes, which will include “snowy peaks, tropical jungles, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture and modern cities”.

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 senior combat designer Paweł Kapała has left CD Projekt Red to join Playground Games and work on the upcoming Fable reboot. Kapała has worked on combat for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 and is now “designing and implementing combat in Fable”.