‘Forza Horizon 5’ to get 20 new cars starting next week

Playground Games has announced that 20 new cars will be coming to Forza Horizon 5, giving players even more ways to get around Mexico.

In the most recent “Let’s ¡GO!” stream, which can be viewed below (thanks PCGamesN), the 20 different sets of wheels were shown off in a calendar style presentation. First up at the 7:20 mark was the Lamborghini Aventador J, followed by the 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo and Spyder Performante LP570-4.

All these cars will be available through the in-game Festival playlist starting next week, the Forzathon and Car Pass. The cars are accompanied by more Series 2 and 3 changes as well, as Series 2 will go all festive and turn the Horizon Stadium into an ice rink, with New Year changes coming in Series 3.

Extra cosmetics, car horns, character clothes and more will be coming alongside these updates as well.

Forza Horizon 5 recently celebrated the biggest exclusive Xbox title launch on the platform, as over 10million players downloaded and played the racing simulator. The game even had over 800,000 active players a full day before release thanks to those who purchased the premium edition.

Our NME review scored the game four out of five stars, saying it’s “an incredible open-world racer that has all the high-octane action you’d possibly want, but a reliance on previous successes makes the game feel somewhat derivative.”

