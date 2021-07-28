‘Forza Horizon 5’ will have 11 different biomes making it the biggest in the series

For those who played ‘Forza Horizon 4’ the main question about the follow up, due in November this year, will be “why can’t I play it right now?”. It’s a hugely anticipated title, and looks to be a major showcase for the Xbox Series X, offering lifelike visuals, updated multiplayer modes, and it all takes place in Mexico. But now we know that the version of Mexico in ‘Forza Horizon 5’ will have 11 distinct biomes to explore.