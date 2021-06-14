Playground Games has announced that Forza Horizon 5 will be available in 4K 30 FPS on the Xbox Series X.

After announcing Forza Horizon 5 at the Xbox and Bethesda Conference, Playground Games has revealed a little more on what to expect from the performance side of things.

While the game will run in 4K on the Xbox Series X, Forza Horizon 5 will only be available in 1080p – though still with 30 FPS – on the Xbox Series S.

There will also be an optional 60 FPS performance mode, while ray tracing will only be added to cars in Forzavista.

Sharing more details in a blog post, developers note that plenty of new graphical features are coming with the release of Forza Horizon 5, including “HDR captures of the vibrant Mexican Sky.”

The new technology will also include a brand new volumetric lighting system.

Speaking during the original announcement, creative director Mike Brown described the next Forza Horizon game as “the largest, most fun and most beautiful open world we’ve ever built”.

Forza Horizon 5 was announced on Sunday (June 13) and confirmed that the game would be taking place in Mexico.

Some gameplay news has also been shared, including the return of the ‘seasons’ that were introduced in the previous Forza Horizon entry.

The weather from these seasons will reportedly have much more of an effect on your experience – different maps will be “uniquely affected” by whichever season you’re playing in.

Elaborating, the blog states “if you’re deep in the jungle during spring, expect heavy rainfall, but during the dry season you’ll be able to access and explore areas you can’t reach any other time”.

Forza Horizon 5 will be launching on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 9, 2021.

