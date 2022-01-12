‘Forza Street’ to be shut down by Microsoft later this year

Turn 10 Studios has announced that Forza Street, a quick-fire version of the popular Forza series, will be shut down by Microsoft.

A developer update from principal design director Andy Beaudoin reads: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close Forza Street as the team shifts its focus to new and exciting Forza experiences.”

In-app purchases are unavailable as of January 10, 2022, and the full-game will close in “spring 2022”. In an FAQ page, the full reason for the game closing was given as: “The team is focused on building new experiences. We are very proud and grateful for the community of players we were able to build with Forza Street.”

Advertisement

Released in 2019 for Windows 10 and for mobile in 2020, Forza Street is a free-to-play spin on Microsoft’s racing franchise. Whilst there aren’t may reviews for the game on Metacritic, the consensus is that the game didn’t live up to the Forza name.

One user review said “This is not Forza, nor even a racing game,” and that “you just watch them drive while tapping off and on around corners.”

When it closes in the spring, “the game and its features will no longer be accessible,” according to the FAQ. In the meantime, the game will feature a new car, rare and epic spotlights, faster energy recharge and reduced wait times for car shows, and reduced wait times on all items bought with in-game currency.

A one-time courtesy of refunding all purchases from the last 30 days days is being instituted, and these will be done automatically in conjunction with the store they were purchased from.

Forza Motorsport 7 also reached “end of life status” in September of last year and was delisted from the Xbox store and Game Pass.

Advertisement

In other news, Attack on Titan and Call Of Duty have officially crossed over, after the announcement was revealed in a datamine from last year.