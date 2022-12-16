Four more classic Sega Mega Drive games are now available on Nintendo Switch

A quartet of classic Sega Mega Drive games are now available to play on the Nintendo Switch, via the Online Library.

Originally released in 1991, side-scrolling, beat ‘em up Golden Axe 2 is set three years after the original and sees players “embark on a sword-and-sorcery adventure into a strange world inhabited by revamped wizards, lizardmen and minotaurs to end Dark Guld’s reign of terror.”

Also available is Columns, a classic arcade puzzler, as well as beat ‘em up shooter Alien Storm which sees an army of vicious aliens invade Earth with nothing but a fearless troop of Alien Busters to stop them.

Rounding out the collection is Virtua Fighter 2 with the description inviting players to “step into the ring with Virtua Fighter 2, the 2D Sega Genesis version of the popular 3D fighting game. Choose from a variety of fighters, including Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey and Wolf – each masters of styles like bajiquan, jeet kune do, pankration and pro wrestling – and throw down to earn the title of the world’s greatest fighter. Ready? GO!

The four games are available from today (December 16) for all subscribers of the Expansion Pack tier of the Nintendo Switch Online membership plan.

Earlier this year, Sega released the Mega Drive Mini 2 which featured 50 Mega Drive and Mega CD games including Sonic CD, Virtua Racing, Shining In The Darkness and a previously unreleased Mega Drive port of Fantasy Zone.

The Nintendo Switch Online Library has seen the likes of Pilotwings and the original Mario Party introduced in recent months, but there’s still no release date for Goldeneye 007, which was confirmed back in September alongside the promise it was “coming soon”.

In other news, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are apparently being permanently banned from the game, due to Activision’s faulty anti-cheat software.