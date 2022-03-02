‘Foxhole’ logistics union ends 49-day strike after demands met

A union of logistics players in Foxhole have ended their general strike after 49 days, following Siege Camp’s announcement that it will be implementing many of the organisation’s requested changes.

Back in January, 1,800 logistics Foxhole players under the banner ‘Logistics Organisation for General Improvements’ launched an in-game general strike to highlight issues with the logistics system within the game. Their actions meant front-line soldiers struggled to be resupplied.

In February, Siege Camp held a developer stream to outline what was next for the game, including changes to the logistics. The announced changes included an increased amount of ‘unstuck’ uses per war, quicker pull times, and other changes designed to make playing a logistics role less cumbersome. Several of these changes seem to specifically address the ten point open letter that the L.O.G.I. sent to developers in January.

These changes have been available on an experimental branch of Foxhole and have been tested by members of L.O.G.I. since they were announced.

When the changes were announced, Siege Camp said that the logistics community’s actions “resulted in positive outcomes and their feedback has contributed to Update 48”.

And last night (March 1), the Logistics Organisation for General Improvements voted to officially end its general strike.

With members voting to end strike action, L.O.G.I. organiser Knight has said that “L.O.G.I. will no longer be asking members to avoid logistics gameplay.”

“I must stress that while we have achieved many of our initial objectives (with the rest appearing to progress well), this is an ongoing process that we will all need to collectively monitor. That said, there is a lot that has been achieved and a lot to be proud of,” added Knight. The strike ran from January 11, and came to an end after 49 days.

