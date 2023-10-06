‘Foxhole: Naval Warfare’ adds submarines and battleships in massive maritime update

Developer Siege Camp has shown off the latest chapter in Foxhole, the massively multiplayer online wargame set in World War 2, and it takes the battle to the seas in a massive Naval Warfare update.

Foxhole: Naval Warfare will see “thousands of players will be able to step onto the decks of battleships, invade distant shores in high-stakes beach landings, and conquer new island-based territories” when it launches later this month. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Adding gunboats, submarines, destroyers and battleships with “massively multiplayer crews”, the update will introduce a totally new dimension to Foxhole‘s fights. With every single soldier controlled by a player, the war effort is not constrained to which side has the higher kills to deaths ratio.

In the game, it is also equally important to secure supply lines and build bases to fortify the front line. As well as this, players are able to work together to design and construct railway systems to transport ammunition, weapons, vehicles, resources and more to hold the advantage over their opponents.

“Deliver ammunition, launch depth charges, and deploy sea mines, all while maintaining and regulating ship systems, such as the engines, sonar, and navigation,” said Siege Camp. “Players must band together both above and below deck to outmanoeuvre enemy vessels.”

Furthermore, damage to ships will lead to different sections taking on water, so players will need to react swiftly to repair leaks and pour out seawater while in active conflict.

Lastly, new island territories will be available for claiming as strategic positions that allow speedy beach landings before the enemy has a chance to coordinate itself to respond.

Foxhole is out now for PC and the Naval Warfare update will arrive on October 26.

