Free gems for ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ players after download milestone

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel continues to be a huge success, reaching 10million downloads worldwide.

First launched on January 19 for pretty much every platform imaginable, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has gone from strength to strength. That has no doubt been helped by its mobile launch on January 27 further ensuring you will never get away from the game.

To celebrate the new milestone, Konami is giving away 1,000 gems to all players who log into the game between now and March 31.

Impressively, a significant part of its download gain was achieved in just 10 days. Back on January 27, Konami announced that downloads had reached four million. Since then, another six million players have downloaded the game.

A day after its launch on PC, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel reached third in the Steam concurrent player count beating many better known games. Even now, at the time of writing, it is currently ranked at sixth according to SteamDB. That means more players are playing the game right now than Grand Theft Auto 5.

In NME’s review of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, we described it as offering “some truly nail-biting moments”. However, we warned that it “isn’t for new fans” due to being “absurdly inaccessible for those new to the game”.

