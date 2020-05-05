Electronic Arts (EA) has launched a free new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order DLC for every player that owns a copy of the game. The announcement was made in celebration of this year’s Star Wars Day festivities.

Revealed through an update trailer, the DLC includes heaps of fresh content, including combat challenges, cosmetic sets, a red lightsaber, two new game modes – Combat Challenges and Battle Grid – and New Journey +.

The two new game modes can be accessed from the various Meditation points in the game.

Combat Challenges is a wave-based arena where protagonist Cal Kestis can take on the different foes encountered in the game, including bounty hunters. Each challenge will have varying numbers of waves but all will have a three-star completion rating. Complete all 12 challenges with a three-star rating and players can unlock cosmetic rewards for their droid companion, BD-01.

The Battle Grid, on the other hand, is a sandbox mode that allows players to create their very own obstacle course to test themselves. They’ll be able to select a location, determine the size of the encounter, add various difficulty modifiers as well as set the overall difficulty level. As an added bonus, EA has included unique enemies in the grid, including Cal’s fallen Master Jaro Tapal and the dark side version of himself, Inquisitor Cal Kestis.

New Journey + is a mode that will be available for players who’ve beaten the game. In this mode, players looking to take another stab at the game can do so while keeping all the collectibles they’ve previously earned. This includes lightsaber parts, kyber crystal colours and other cosmetic items. Chests that have previously been looted will also remain open. Abilities, however, will have to be relearned.

The new DLC is free, and available on all platforms now. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released on November 15, 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It received critical praise and took home the prize for Best Game at the NME Awards 2020.

The news of Fallen Order’s DLC comes just days after it was announced that Star Wars Battlefront II is wrapping up with a final update that is now available. The game’s creative director Dennis Brännvall revealed the news through its official forum, saying that the new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story-inspired update completes the vision for the game.