‘Friday The 13th: The Game’ to receive final patch and stop future support

The developers behind the popular asymmetric Friday The 13th: The Game have announced it will be getting its final patch.

In a statement to fans via the game’s official forums, the lead community developer outlined the details for the final patch and announced no further updates would be coming in the future.

With the upcoming patch – set to release during November – the dedicated serves will become decommissioned. After the update, players will be forced to use peer to peer quick play lobbies or private matches. It’s been confirmed the servers will still retain all player progression and unlocks, so players can continue to play.

As the patch marks the final piece of support of the game, it’s said that “the team has been hard at work completing fixes for a long list of player issues”, with the “finalized patch notes to be released in the week prior to the patch going live.”

The forums will remain in a locked state, for users to use as reference only. The game’s social media channels will also be going quiet, operating solely for “any necessary announcements”.

Going forward, Friday The 13th: The Game will continue to be on sale, whist also carrying on “Double XP, CP, and Tape Drop Rates that we set in the start of the pandemic”. In addition, the site, JasonKillsBugs, will carry on operating as a troubleshooting service for the game.

The game’s competitor, Dead By Daylight, will be receiving support going forward, with a huge next-gen patch arriving in the future.