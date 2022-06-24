FromSoftware is hiring for “multiple new projects” and one is nearly complete

Japanese developer FromSoftware (Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls) has announced that it is hiring staff for several new projects, one of which is in the “final stages” of development.

The announcement comes via FromSoftware’s Twitter account in a post that reads (via Twitter’s translation): “We have started recruiting staff for a wide range of occupations for multiple new projects. We look forward to working with you on making games with FromSoftware.” The post also links to a Japanese careers page.

While there is currently no confirmation as to what FromSoftware is working on, a recent interview from 4gamer with FromSoftware president and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki sheds some insight into what we can expect.

When asked if an unannounced title created alongside Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was still on the way, Miyazaki responded by stating: “Yes. Development is also in the final stages,” though it’s unknown if this is a new IP or a continuation of a previously established franchise.

Miyazaki is also working on his next new title. Again, details are currently vague, but it could be the title previously referenced. While Elden Ring was a huge project, Miyazaki is no stranger to juggling multiple works simultaneously. He previously directed Sekiro while working on Elden Ring, and VR title Déraciné released just four months prior to Sekiro.

Lastly, Miyazaki confirmed that more updates for Elden Ring are coming in the future. This could just be referencing more patches and balance updates, but downloadable content (DLC) for the game could also be in the works given the precedence set by previous Souls titles.

Elden Ring was awarded five out of five stars from NME, with our review describing the game as “FromSoftware’s most ambitious title yet”.

