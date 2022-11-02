Frontier Developments acquires ‘Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’ developer Complex Games

Frontier Developments has acquired Complex Games, the Canadian studio behind turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

Announced today (November 2), the acquisition marks Frontier’s first purchase of a development studio. Under the label Frontier Foundry, the Cambridge-based company served as publisher for Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters and also publishes games including Deliver Us Mars, Stranded: Alien Dawn and Rollercoaster Tycoon 3.

“When we launched our third-party publishing strategy in 2019 we were excited by the potential to align our Frontier Foundry development partners more formally with Frontier through acquisition,” shared Frontier Developments CEO Jonny Watt, who replaced the company’s founder as CEO back in August.

“Our experience with Complex Games on Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has been terrific, and I am delighted to welcome Noah and the team to Frontier, with a view to growing and evolving our development team in Manitoba, Canada,” continued Watt. “This is Frontier’s first acquisition and we will continue to explore opportunities to grow Frontier’s resources to further develop and nurture our portfolio.”

Noah Decter-Jackson, CEO of Complex games, described working with Frontier on Daemonhunters as a “great experience,” and shared that he is “excited about our growth plans for our Winnipeg studio.”

“I am really proud of Complex Games’ achievements and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved with that success over many years,” Decter-Jackson added. “I look forward to developing even more great games in the future as part of Frontier.”

On Friday (October 28), Frontier announced that it would be ending support for F1 Manager 2022, less than two months after it was released. The game, which launched on August 30, will receive its “last significant” patch as the development team “must move fully onto projects beyond F1 Manager 2022 after this upcoming update.”