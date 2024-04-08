‘Frostpunk 2’ confirms beta ahead of summer 2024 release

11 Bit Studios has confirmed a seven-day beta for Frostpunk 2.

The Frostpunk 2 beta is due to start April 15 at 6pm BST and will run until April 22. It will be open to anyone who has pre-ordered the deluxe edition of Frostpunk 2, which is priced at £62.99 compared to the £37.99 of the base game but also includes a trilogy of expansions and exclusive items.

“Return to the unforgiving Frostlands and experience a glimpse of our ambitious sequel in which, among the need to survive, you’ll face a new and deadly threat: human nature and its insatiable thirst for power,” said 11 Bit Studios.

Dear Citizens, we couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you! 📢#Frostpunk 2 Beta will be available during April 15-22. Pre-order Deluxe Edition now at -10% and get access to a full 7-day Beta: https://t.co/GEEQboGhtT pic.twitter.com/eeg1BPKeUo — Frostpunk 2 | Beta Date Revealed (@frostpunkgame) April 5, 2024

While the full game will feature 14 different languages, the beta will only be available in English and Simplified Chinese. The beta will also include access to the Utopia Builder Preview, a part of Frostpunk 2’s sandbox mode.

Frostpunk 2 is due to be released July 25, 2024 for PC and PlayStation 5. It will also have a day one launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Originally announced in 2021, the sequel to the original city-building survival game is set 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard devastated Earth. Shortly after the sequel was confirmed, 11 Bit Studios had to call out a “shitty, crooked” website selling fake access keys to the game.

In Frostpunk 2, players will take on the role of leader in a resource-hungry metropolis, where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality. A gameplay trailer was shared earlier this year.

“Our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel,”said Jakub Stokalski, co-director on Frostpunk 2. “What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, the freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit – and reap the consequences. What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk.“

