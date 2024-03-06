NewsGaming News

‘Frostpunk 2’ confirms summer 2024 release date

The sequel is set 30 years after the 2018 original

By Ali Shutler
frostpunk-credit-11-bit-studios
Frostpunk. Credit: 11 bit studios

11 Bit Studios has confirmed the release date for Frostpunk 2, with the game set for release this summer.

Originally announced in 2021, the sequel to the original city-building survival game is set 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard devastated Earth.

In Frostpunk 2, players will take on the role of leader in a resource-hungry metropolis, where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality. A gameplay trailer was shared earlier this year.

Now though, it’s been announced Frostpunk 2 will launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass and will be available on PC from July 25. The game is also coming to PlayStation 5.

A beta is also set to take place in April, with those who pre-order the deluxe digital edition able to take part. They will also receive three paid post-release DLCs and exclusive access to the story mode 72 hours before official release. Pre-orders are available now.

“What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk,” said Jakub Stokalski, co-director on Frostpunk 2 when it was first announced. “Our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel.”

As per the Steam listing, Frostpunk 2 will see players discover a city-survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth, transforming our world into a harsh, icy wasteland. In Frostpunk 2, you must face a new deadly threat that appears on the horizon – human nature and its unsatiated thirst for power.”

“What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, the freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit – and reap the consequences. Frostpunk 2 builds on the conflicts of its predecessor – survival vs human values, life vs the arctic frost,” continued Stokalski.

Shortly after Frostpunk 2 was first announced, the team behind it had to call out a “shitty, crooked” website selling fake access keys to the game. 

In other news, Xbox has announced a wave of new games coming to its Game Pass service this March, with Control Ultimate Edition leading the announcement.

