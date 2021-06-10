‘Frostpunk’ developer teases new game announcement on August 12

11 Bit Studios, the studio behind Frostpunk and This War of Mine, has posted a teaser trailer for an entirely new game.

11 Bit Studios is preparing to announce a new game, intriguing fans with a video titled “A Tease of Things To Come…”

The teaser was posted today (June 10) and shows a man kneeling in a trail of blood and oil.

The short 43 second trailer offers little in the way of detail, instead sharing the date for a global reveal in just over a month (August 12).

The description posted under the video is similarly cryptic:

“The wasteland covered by snow’s quilt seems quiet, calm, asleep as if the wind was its lullaby. ”

“Yet, the crimson scars mark the battleground for precious things worth breaking up alliances over. ”

“Discover the truth on August 12th. ”

The snow-focused theme of the video has fans excited, with many speculating that this could be another game set in the Frostpunk universe.

On Twitter, 11 Bit Studios posted the video alongside hashtags “#SnowBloodOil” and “#NewGame”.

11 Bit Studios is a Polish game development company founded by former members of CD Projekt.

The studio has released multiple successful games in recent years, including city-building survival game Frostpunk and the critically acclaimed This War of Mine.

In 2020, 11 Bit Studios committed $21million to the production of seven different games.

In other news, today is the last day you’ll be able to download Frostpunk for free on the Epic Games Store.