Funko to make games starting with an action platformer

Funko, the company behind the top-heavy collectibles known as Funko Pops, has announced a new collaboration to make video games.

The collectible sellers have teamed up with Jon Burton’s 10:10 Games to make “triple-A video games together” on both current and next-gen consoles and PC. The first game in this partnership is set to release some time in 2023.

Check out the announcement video below.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, next year’s first game will be an action platformer and is expected to have a “T for teen” rating or equivalent when it releases.

“Creating iconic products that emotionally connect fans to their favourite fandoms is critical to each product portfolio decision,” said Andrew Perlmutter, CEO of Funko. “By partnering with 10:10 Games and utilising the best creators in the business, we will have the talent to deliver games that reflect Funko’s unique look and feel across its lines and varied products.”

Funko Pops are small collectibles with big heads, based off of every single facet of pop culture, from games to movies, TV and celebrities. The company also sells vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plushes, and apparel.

This wasn’t the only video game Comic-Con reveal, as a new trailer for the upcoming Gotham Knights revealed some in-game footage and details of Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl. “Gotham City still has a Bat, and she’s going to make sure everyone knows it,” reads the description. “Protecting people runs in her veins and will always be a part of who she is, no matter her identity. The people of Gotham need a symbol to believe in, and there’s no one better than Batgirl to be that symbol.”

In other news, a split screen The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild mod has been shown off ahead of a release later this week.