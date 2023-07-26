‘Futurama’ arrives in ‘Fortnite’ with Planet Express Ship glider

Fortnite revealed its latest crossover with Futurama, adding Bender, Fry and Leela skins in the battle royale as well as other references to the show.

Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun is a new mythic weapon that can be bought from the character stood on the edge of Mega City’s western pier. It offers infinite ammo as it fires plasma, however, the gun is vulnerable to overheating.

There is also the Mammoth Pistol which is still accurate at long ranges and deals a hefty amount of damage at the expense of fire rate, making it an alternative to a sniper or marksman rifle.

Bender, Fry and Leela’s skins are available in the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or as a trio for 2,800 V-Bucks. All three have an alternate Universe 1 style, referring to the parallel universes found in the episode The Farnsworth Parabox, and specific Back Bling.

The robot has the Ben Rodríguez Back Bling, Fry has the Hypnotoad Back Bling, and Leela has the Nibbler Back Bling. The three new Futurama pickaxes – the Unbendable Girder, Giant Nutcracker and Solid Gold Fiddle – are purchasable for 800 V-Bucks individually.

Besides these, the Planet Express Ship glider and the Zoidberg Scuttle emote have been added to Fortnite for 800 V-Bucks and 500 V-Bucks respectively. As another option, players can shell out for the Futurama Gear Bundle that includes the pickaxes, glider and emote at 1,800 V-Bucks.

That’s the entirety of the Futurama themed content but Epic Games has introduced two new augments with this update. These are Pistol Recycle and Scoped Salvo. Additionally, the lever action shotgun has been unvaulted.

